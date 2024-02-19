Stokvel members robbed in Limpopo while meeting to make monthly cash contributions

Police at Hlogotlou, in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district, have launched a manhunt for people who robbed a group of stokvel members of “a substantial amount of money” during the group’s gathering for monthly contributions. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the stokvel members made their monthly contributions at the house of one of the members on Saturday.

“They were accosted by three armed suspects who then robbed them of all the money. The suspects also robbed another victim of cash and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba. A case of house robbery has been opened and police in Limpopo have initiated a manhunt for the robbers. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for three armed robbers who raided a house where stokvel members had gathered to make monthly contributions. File Picture Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged members of stokvel groups exercise greater vigilance and security when collecting funds.

“The transaction to digital payments could play a significant role in protecting the hard-earned money of stokvel members,” said Hadebe. Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects can contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App, police urged. In December, IOL reported that police at Maake, in Limpopo launched a manhunt for people who robbed a 53-year-old woman of her stokvel money after breaking into her house.

Police in Limpopo are appealing to stokvel members to avoid transacting in cash. File Picture: SAPS At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the woman was sleeping when a group of men broke into her house in the early hours of the day and demanded her bank card and pin number. “She complied and they robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money belonging to a stokvel club,’’ said Mashaba. He added that the woman reported the incident to the police and a case of house robbery was opened.