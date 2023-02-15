Suspect nabbed with Vodacom cellphone tower batteries to apply for bail

Cape Town – A man who is alleged to have stolen cellphone tower batteries is expected to apply for bail in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday. Eddington Ndhlalambi, 45, has been charged with damage to essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Ndhlalambi was arrested with his 39-year-old accomplice on Saturday, February 11. “Members of Gr­ahamstown highway patrol swiftly acted on information received about two vehicles travelling from Gqe­berha towards King William’s Town carryi­ng cellphone tower batteries,” Mgolodela said. The East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks, Peddie police and King William’s Town Local Criminal Reco­rd Centre members were deployed.

“Two vehicles matching the description provid­ed were seen on N2 near Nobumba location,” Mgolodela said. A chase ensued and a shootout occurred. Mgolodela said one of the two suspects was injured and taken to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Upon searching the vehicles, five Vodacom cell tower batteries worth R135​ 000 were found along with tools allegedly used to steal the tower batteries.” The two vehicles the suspects were driving were confiscated. Ndhlalambi's co-accused is still in hospital and is yet to appear in court.