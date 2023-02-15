Suspects linked to R400m cocaine haul arrested

Cape Town – Two suspects linked to a consignment of cocaine worth R400 million that was seized en route to Cape Town last year are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. According to Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the two arrested men were expected to join their co-accused who were nabbed last year.

Nxumalo said the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau arrested the suspects on Monday, February 13. The suspects men are aged 43 and 45. The consignment of cocaine worth R400 million. Picture: Hawks Nxumalo said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the R400m of cocaine seized in August last year when three men were arrested.

On August 4, 2022, the Hawks received information about a truck suspected to be carrying drugs. An operation was organised along the N1 freeway. The truck that was found to be carrying a consignment of cocaine worth R400 million. Picture: Hawks Officials spotted the truck at the Winelands Engen garage en route to Cape Town.

The truck was stopped and a search was conducted. A large quantity of cocaine was found hidden in the back of the truck. Ebrahim Kara, 39, Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 47, and Elias Radebe, 42, were arrested. They were charged with dealing in drugs and they have been in custody since their arrest.

