Suspect sought for string of kidnappings in the Eastern Cape nabbed in Cape Town

Cape Town - A 34-year-old suspect being sought by the Eastern Cape Kidnapping Task Team was tracked and traced to Cape Town. According to the Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the arrest was conducted as part of a joint operation by enforcement agencies from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Ali Rizwan was arrested on Saturday, March 18. “The members of the Eastern Cape Kidnapping Task Team assisted by the Western Cape SOCI (EPR) conducted a tracing operation in Kensington, Cape Town. A warrant of arrest for the suspect was already issued regarding kidnapping cases that had taken place in the Eastern Cape. “The suspect was found at the address in Kensington and was arrested.

“It is alleged that after the arrest was effected, his room was searched and a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was found. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the pistol was reported missing in Maclear in November 2022,” Mgolodela said. Rizwan was arrested and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, March 20 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.