Suspect who lured victim on Facebook, allegedly filmed raping her in front of her baby, in court

Cape Town - Police in Mpumalanga have been hailed as they arrested a 20-year-old man days after he is said to raped a teenager. Tshepo Nxumalo, 20, appeared in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on two counts of rape and common assault.

According to police reports, Nxumalo is alleged to have lured his 17-year-old victim via Facebook and raped her in the mountain area in Standerton on Saturday, March 25. He was arrested on Tuesday, March 28. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the victim and Nxumalo met via social media on Facebook.

“The two are said to have had some conversation which led to their meeting next to a mountain in Standerton on the said Saturday. The victim reportedly went along with her one-year-old child. “Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly convinced the teenage girl that he needed to fetch her brother on the mountain top. “They all went together, and on their arrival, it is alleged that he raped her in front of her child whilst recording a video using his cell phone,” Mohlala said.

It is alleged Nxumalo did not stop there. He further threatened the victim that he would circulate the video footage he took. “The girl was allegedly raped by the man for the second time before he threatened to circulate the recordings he made via social media platforms should the lady decide to report the incident. Thereafter, the suspect fled the scene, and the matter was eventually reported to the police in Standerton, and the case was opened,” Mohlala said. The case was immediately assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence (FCS) Unit in Standerton for investigation.

They hit the ground running, trying to apprehend Nxumalo. He was subsequently arrested after he was spotted in the Standerton area. The matter against Nxumalo has been postponed until April 13, 2023, for him to bring forth a formal bail application. The court has ordered he remains in custody for the duration.

Mpumalanga police management warned the public to use social media platforms cautiously to prevent a situation that might place their lives at risk. They further encouraged parents to monitor the use of their children's social media to curb similar incidents.