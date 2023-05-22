Suspect who tried mailing drugs to France, granted bail

Cape Town – An alleged drug smuggler from the Eastern Cape has been granted bail after he tried using a postal service to mail drugs to France. Dirk Wismeijer, 57, appeared in the Gqeberha New Court on Friday, May 19, after a warrant of arrest was issued by the court.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, he was arrested by members of the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (Soci) team. Wismeijer was arrested at the Lemon3Lodge guest house in Kirkwood. He faces charges of dealing in drugs.

“It is alleged that on May 18, 2022, (at) around 2pm, Wismeijer attempted to smuggle 12.44g of ‘tik’ (methamphetamine) worth more than R4,000 to France via Postnet at The Acres near Greenacres Shopping Centre in Gqeberha,” Mgolodela said. “Wismeijer was investigated by Soci under an inquiry whereafter the warrant of his arrest was authorised hence his arrest on May 19, 2023.” Wismeijer appeared in court on the same day of his arrest and was released on R5,000 bail.

His passport was seized. The case was remanded until June 2, for Wismeijer to appoint a legal representative. At the weekend, a 29 year old was allegedly nabbed trafficking cocaine with an estimated street value of R2.15 million at OR Tambo International Airport.