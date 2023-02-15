Rustenburg - The case against 21 suspected illegal miners who are accused of a host of charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of unlawful fireams, was postponed to February 27 at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court. This was due to the court allowing further investigations and a further bail hearing for six of the accused.

“One of the applicants took a stand in pleading with the court to grant him bail and he indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to all the charges levelled against him. “The state is opposing bail for all six applicants,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame. “It has been verified that two of the applicants are from Lesotho, one from Swaziland and three are South African citizens. One accused is still out on R5 000 bail, while fourteen others have not registered interest in applying for bail,” Mamothame said.

The group was arrested on October 10, by the North West Hawks assisted by Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, District Illegal Mining Task Team, Tactical Response Team, Bidvest Protea Coin and Harmony Gold Mine when the law enforcement members embarked on an early morning raid at a mine shaft in Stilfontein. According to the Hawks, the operation follows weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects resulting in the arrests, and the seizure of 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives, and an undisclosed amount of money. Accused 21 was arrested at his home and is currently applying for bail. He was suspected of transporting food and goods to illegal miners while on site. His vehicle was also seized.

