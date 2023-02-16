Suspects transporting abalone worth R200 000 from Mthatha to Bloemfontein nabbed

Cape Town - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of illegal possession of abalone, reckless and negligent driving and assault on a police official. According to Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, the community’s assistance in apprehending the suspects was lauded by police management.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpakane said that on Wednesday morning the Bloemfontein K9 Unit received information about a vehicle en route from Mthatha (formerly Umtata) to Bloemfontein suspected to be delivering abalone. “While on patrol on the N6 plus-minus 10km from Bloemfontein towards Reddersburg, the vehicle was spotted. The suspects were arrested in Bloemfontein transporting abalone. Photo: SAPS “Police tried to stop the driver, but they refused to stop. A chase ensued and the suspect drove into the township of Phase 2, Mangaung,” Mpakane said.

He said a high-speed chase ensued with blue lights and sirens. “The suspects lost control of the vehicle while trying to turn on the corner and crashed into the fence of one corner house. They then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. “One of the police officers who tried to arrest one suspect was injured with a sharp object in the stomach,” Mpakane said.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is when residents from Phase 2 and Rocklands jumped in to assist the police officials. “The community of Phase 2 and Rocklands assisted the police and also gave chase. The two (suspects) were apprehended and handed over to the police. “A Toyota Corolla with an estimated 100kg abalone with a street value of R200 000 was confiscated to be used as evidence in court.

Story continues below Advertisement