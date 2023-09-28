Taxi boss dies following brazen shooting outside his Caneside home

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss was gunned down in cold blood in Caneside, north of Durban on Wednesday. Private security companies were alerted to a shooting just after 2pm.

According to private security company, KZN VIP, when officers arrived at the scene, they found that the man had been rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. It is alleged that the man had been standing outside his home when a white Toyota Avanza drove up towards the property. A spokesperson for KZN VIP said eye witnesses saw a man alight from the vehicle, walk up to the taxi boss and fire several shots before getting back into the vehicle which then sped off.

Several similar shootings have taken place, claiming the lives of others in the taxi industry. May - a taxi boss was killed in Verulam. At the time, Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the man's bullet-riddled body was found on the ground, next to his Isuzu bakkie. He was on his way to Trenance Park when his bakkie came under fire. April - a taxi boss was killed in Ottawa. At the time, Balram said the sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. His 9mm pistol was recovered in his holster attached to his pants. Several spent high-calibre cartridges were recovered at the scene.

March - there was an attempted hit on a taxi boss in Tongaat. February - a 39-year-old taxi owner was shot dead in his Verulam home. The Daily News reported that a white VW Polo sedan stopped on the main road outside the property. Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram, said about six spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.