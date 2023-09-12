Taxi driver dodges death after 'inkabis' kill cousin visiting gran in Osindisweni

A 29-year-old man died in a hail of bullets after the hitmen thought he was someone else. It is alleged that the shooters mistook him for his cousin, who is a taxi driver in the area.
Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the man had been visiting his grandmother in Osindisweni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal when he was shot several times.
Balram said Rusa received a call just before 7pm on Monday night.
"On arrival, Rusa officers discovered the body of a male who had been shot multiple times. It was established that the deceased lived on a neighbouring property. He had been visiting his grandmother when he was gunned down," Balram said.
He added that 17 spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.
KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that police were aware of the incident.
"Verulam police are investigating a case of murder following the incident on September 11 on the Osindisweni Main Road. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Netshiunda said.
