Teenager arrested, his father on the run, after Limpopo tavern patron was stabbed to death

Police in Burgersfort have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a murder case that occurred at Tukakgomo village on Sunday morning. A manhunt has been launched for two other people linked to the murder, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to reports, the teenager and the deceased were involved in a heated argument at a local tavern. It is alleged that the deceased in this matter stabbed the teen with a knife on the hand,” said Ledwaba. After being attacked, the 17-year-old then went home and reported the incident to his father and uncle. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Limpopo for the brutal murder of a tavern patron. File Picture “They grouped themselves and searched for the victim. Upon finding him, they assaulted him with various objects, including stones, and killed him,” said Ledwaba.

Police and emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene. The assaulted man was certified dead at the scene, and his identity is currently withheld by police for investigation purposes. “Police registered a case of murder. One suspect, aged 17, was arrested, and social workers were engaged as the suspect is still a minor. A manhunt for the two remaining suspects was activated,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the “lawlessness by community members” and called upon the police to track and arrest the alleged killers. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “No one is allowed to act in an unlawful manner even with the slightest provocation. The members of the public are urged to report any act of crime to law enforcement authorities,” said Hadebe. “Anyone with information regarding the suspects should contact investigating officer Sergeant Modiba on 076 429 8388, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.”

