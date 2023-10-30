Teens raped and robbed in church: Boy and girl dragged into Limpopo church where girl was raped

Police at Bela-Bela in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for two suspects who robbed and raped a 15-year-old girl in Mandela village. The ordeal happened on Saturday, at about 6pm, in church premises, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is alleged that a boy and girl, both aged 15, were standing in an open field when they were approached by two unknown males. One of the suspects produced a firearm and the duo were forcefully taken to an unoccupied church nearby and robbed of two cellphones,” Mashaba narrated. “Reportedly, the boy was hit on the head with a firearm and the 15-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects at gunpoint.” Two assailants produced a firearm before raping and robbing a 15-year-old Limpopo girl. File Picture: SAPS Soon after the ordeal, the assailants fled the scene on foot. The incident was immediately reported to the police who opened a case of rape and robbery with a firearm.

“A manhunt has since been launched for the two unknown suspects,” said Mashaba. The police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or the My SAPS App. Earlier, IOL reported that a 51-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of murder, after she was arrested for allegedly killing her nephew who had attempted to rape her.

The brutal murder happened at Dan village, in Limpopo, on Saturday. Mashaba said the deceased man was killed after he allegedly tried to force himself on the 51-year-old woman. “According to the information received, the deceased went to the aunt's place and found her bathing. He forcefully wanted to sleep with his aunt, and the aunt furiously assaulted him with a steel iron and stone on his head,” said Mashaba.