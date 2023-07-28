The life and times of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye: A rap icon's repeated indiscretions

A compelling character of South Africa's contemporary culture, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's life is a turbulent one, punctuated by fame, infamy, reinvention, and renewed controversy. The rapper, who was once again before the courts this week, but this time on charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, was released on R10,000 bail.

The case is a fresh blow for Maarohanye, who has spent much of his life oscillating between fame and ignominy. Born and bred in Soweto, Maarohanye grew up in a city awash with cultural diversity and economic disparity. Music became an outlet for him, a vehicle through which he could convey the harsh realities of his lived experience.

As a rapper, Jub Jub quickly rose to fame, with his vivid lyrics painting a brutal and honest portrait of life in urban South Africa. His music resonated with a generation seeking authentic representation of their struggles, propelling him to national fame. But he was not the only famous one in his family.

Jub Jub's mother, Jacqueline Maarohanye, known as Mama Jackie, gained fame in the 90s for founding a school for orphaned children in Soweto. Her story of rescuing children and providing quality education won the hearts of many, including Oprah Winfrey and Nelson Mandela, who generously donated to her cause. However, in 2006, an investigation by M-Net's Carte Blanche revealed financial mismanagement and false claims about the school's success rate.

Jub Jub first came into the limelight as a young talent in 1991, when he appeared in a widely-viewed Coca-Cola television commercial alongside the renowned soccer player, Doctor Khumalo. His career took off from there, leading him to host a variety of TV programs including Jam Alley, Channel O, and Selimathunzi, among others. He rose to rap stardom in South Africa with his albums "Rare Breed" and "My Shine" achieving platinum status.

However, beneath the artist's meteoric rise lay a turbulent personal life. On December 5, 2012, Maarohanye was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a crash near a school on a public road that killed four children and left two surviving pupils brain damaged. The incident, for which Maarohanye and his accomplice, Themba Tshabalala were found guilty, was attributed to a dangerous mix of speeding and drug-induced recklessness.

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye and Themba Tshabalala both on the final day of hearing at the Protea Magistrates court in where they were charged with the deaths of four children during a drag racing incident. Picture: Antoine de Ras ANA Maarohanye's downfall was rapid and harsh. He found himself in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The court, under the stern eye of Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi, handed him a lengthy prison sentence.

Nemavhidi's conviction of Maarohanye became a stark reminder that fame could not shield one from the consequences of their actions. The 2012 murder conviction was eventually overturned and reduced to an eight year sentence for culpable homicide in 2014. The four boys killed in the incident were Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola. Frank Mlambo and Fumani Mushwana were left permanently brain-damaged.

Janet Mahube can't control her emotion over the death of her son,Thamsanqa Prince Mahube get lowered into his grave, Prince was one of the four school children killed in a crash by two Mini Coopers driven by rapper Molemo Jub Jub Maarohanye and friend Themba Tshabalala. The funeral was held in Protea South Hall, Soweto. File Picture: Neil Baynes On January 5, 2017 after serving four years, one month and one day of his sentence, Maarohanye was released on parole. Jail, however, became a turning point for Maarohanye. Instead of succumbing to the despair that his situation could have easily induced, he began plotting a comeback.

And what a comeback it was. Upon his release, Maarohanye rebranded himself, reinventing his image as a TV host for Uyajola 9/9 - South Africa's version of the show Cheaters. The show, designed to expose unfaithful partners, became an instant hit, its sensational content keeping viewers glued to their screens.

In the process, Maarohanye managed to reclaim his lost fame, albeit in a different field. And yet, the ghost of his checkered past continues to haunt Maarohanye. This week's rape, attempted murder, and assault charges brought the rapper back into the public eye under a less than favourable light.