Three Limpopo teens arrested after Bolt driver stabbed, burnt to death

Three teenage boys between the ages of 15 and17 have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of an e-hailing driver in Limpopo. According to police the Bolt driver’s lifeless body was found in the Westernburg area on October 9.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on Tuesday in Ladanna outside Polokwane after an intelligence-led operation by members of the SAPS Polokwane Crime Intelligence Unit in collaboration with the Westernburg Detectives. Provincial police Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said two of his alleged accomplices, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Friday, after they handed themselves to the police, accompanied by their parents. “The hijacked motor vehicle was found abandoned on the park at Ladine in Polokwane,” said Ledwaba.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects requested to be ferried on the ride hailing app Bolt. “It is alleged along the way they stabbed the driver to death and afterwards burnt and dumped the body on a newly developed site near the Place of Safety Shelter in the Westenburg Policing area.” Ledwaba said the victim has been identified.

Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said it was disturbing that children were involved in this horrendous crime. "All of the arrested suspects in this horrendous crime were found to be minors, which is very disturbing that our children are now involved in such criminal activities. “This exhibits an unbelievable lack of moral fibre.”