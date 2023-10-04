Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in Limpopo, stabbed and left bleeding on the street

Police in Seshego, outside Polokwane are investigating a case of murder after a 36-year-old Zimbabwean man was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp object. The brutal murder happened on a street at Lepakeng, in Seshego, on Monday.

“It is alleged that one of the residents was walking along the street at Lepakeng next to a tavern when she heard someone screaming for assistance and went closer to investigate,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The woman found one male laying on the street bleeding, with a stab wound on the upper body and she immediately summoned the police and members of the emergency medical services (EMS).” Police in Limpopo are looking for killers and relatives of a 39-year-old Zimbabwean man who was renting a room in Seshego. File Picture Ledwaba said the police and the EMS “quickly responded” but upon their arrival, the stabbed man was certified dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was renting a room in the area at the time of his untimely death. Police have subsequently started with a manhunt of the unknown suspects, and location of the friends and relatives of the deceased,” said Ledwaba. The police urged anyone with information that can assist with the case or in tracing the family of the deceased to contact the police, Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, their nearest police station or the My SAPS App. Ledwaba said police investigations regarding the murder are still continuing.

