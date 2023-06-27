Pretoria - Police have arrested another three G4S employees for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from lawful custody. The latest arrests bring the number of people arrested in connection with Bester’s escape to 12, including Bester himself.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said two of the suspects are 47 and the third is 37 years old. “All three are male and are all G4S employees,” she said in a statement. Mathe said all three suspects were arrested on Monday at their homes in Bloemfontein.

“One suspect was arrested at his home in Botshabelo while the other two were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein,’’ she said. They all face charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a corpse and corruption. The trio is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, June 28.

Bester faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 with the help of G4S and Integriton employees. His lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was also arrested when police tracked the couple down in Tanzania in April. To date, police have arrested former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Zanda Moyo, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela, suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen and Bester’s lover, Magudumana.

Jansen and Sekeleni were granted R10,000 bail each. The other accused in the matter remain in custody. Their matter has been postponed until August 8, for further investigation.