Three suspects arrested for drug-related crimes in Bronville and Thabong

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Published 6m ago

Cape Town – Members of the Public Order Police arrested three people for drug-related crimes by following up on information from the public in Bronville and Thabong, outside Welkom, in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said that on Wednesday members responded to information received about an alleged drug dealer delivering drugs in Winnie Park in Bronville.

“Members spotted the vehicle fitting the description circulated and conducted a stop-and-search (operation).

“The 50-year-old driver was found to be in possession of about 330 full mandrax tablets and cash. His vehicle was also seized and he is being charged with dealing in drugs,” Thakeng said.

In a separate incident, the members received information about drugs being sold in nearby Thabong.

“Members proceeded to the identified residential premises where a 62-year-old man attempted to evade arrest. However, he was swiftly apprehended.

“Police seized mandrax tablets, seven sachets containing crystal meth and cash.

“A 39-year-old woman was also arrested for the possession of drugs when she was found with mandrax tablets,” Thakeng added.

The suspects are due to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

IOL

