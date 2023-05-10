Alleged Table View drug dealer out on R150 000 bail

Cape Town - A man accused of dealing in drugs after tik to the value of more than R3.2 million found in a hotel room has been granted R150 000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Darlington Ufondu was released on bail on Tuesday, with his case postponed to November 16 for further investigation.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the 32-year-old foreign national was arrested on April 28, 2023, by Table View police, after which members of the Hawks were called on to the case. “This arrest emanates from a routine patrol and vehicle checks by the police officials, where they identified the driver of the vehicle as the person who abandoned narcotics in one of the hotels on Wednesday, April 26, 2023,” said Hani. Police had reported that on April 26, they received a call from one of the hotels in Table View, informing them about a suspicious person who stayed in one of the hotel rooms.