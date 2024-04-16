Three suspected criminals were shot dead and three others arrested after a shootout with police in Chrisville in Booysens, south west of Johannesburg. On Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said information was received that prompted an operation from members of South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, DPCI Tactical Operations Management Section, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, and various of security organisations.

“The team received information on suspects who have been terrorising the suburbs of Johannesburg committing violent crimes including over thirty murders. Upon receiving the information, it was operationalised and when they arrived at the identified premises, they were met with fire. “The team returned fire and in the ensuing shootout, three of the suspects were fatally wounded and three others were apprehended. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the scene,’’ Mathe said. Mathe said the three suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

“The directorate for priority crime investigation does not rule out the possibility of more suspects being arrested and linked to more crimes,” Mathe added. In another shooting incident in Durban, police have launched a manhunt following the brutal murder of three people Nhlungwane area in Inanda in the early hours of Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road.