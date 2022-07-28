Three years later, one person arrested for R26m jewellery robbery at Sandton

Pretoria – The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has remanded Mduduzi Nxumalo in custody after he was arrested for an armed robbery in which jewellery worth R26m was stolen from a Sandton business. “The accused, Mduduzi Nxumalo (39) appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on (Tuesday) 26 July 2022 and the matter was remanded to 1 August 2022 for bail application,” said spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

“It is alleged that on the night of 9 August 2019, a vehicle with armed men entered the business premises on Ballyclare Drive in Sandton where they tied the security guards with cables and broke into a jewellery warehouse,” Nxumalo said. “They stole jewellery worth more than R26m and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of business robbery was reported at the Sandton police station.” The matter was referred to the Germiston-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation.

“The Hawks’ thorough investigation led the team to Soweto township where Nxumalo was arrested on (Monday) 25 July 2022,” Nxumalo said. “He was charged with business robbery and he appeared in court where he was remanded in custody. The investigation is continuing and the arrest of other suspects cannot be ruled out.” Last week, a former police officer and his wife were arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with robberies at Sterns jewellery shop where the woman worked.

Benengi Simon Mgidi, 45, and his wife Lindiwe Thandiwe Mgidi, 34, are accused of repeated robberies at the jewellery store. They were arrested during a sting operation where jewellery items were found. “An intelligence-driven operation carried out by members from Kwaggafontein has navigated them to two alleged robbers and recovered various jewellery items. The seized items are believed to be the products of two separate robberies,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

