Toyota Fortuner seized at border with eSwatini, but driver got away with a warning

Police officers stationed at the Oshoek border have confiscated a white Toyota Fortuner which was being driven into neighbouring eSwatini. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the vehicle was fitted with Free State registration number plates.

“Members of the SAPS from Oshoek border, just like their counterparts at other port of entries in the province continue to be vigilant so as to ensure that stolen properties or any other illegal items are not smuggled into or out of the country,” said Mohlala. “This time around, the members confiscated a white Toyota Fortuner on Wednesday morning, July 5, as it was about to pass through the border heading to the Kingdom of eSwatini,” he said. A Toyota Fortuner was seized at Oshoek border post after police discovered that its chassis number had been tampered with. Picture: SAPS “The police report indicates that officers from the border policing in Oshoek were busy conducting stop-and-searches as part of their routine when the said Toyota Fortuner with Free State registration number plates came. The vehicle was having one occupant inside and as usual, members checked it to see if everything was in order,” he said.

Mohlala said it during this routine check officers discovered “something sinister” as certain numbers on the vehicle seemed to have been tampered with, which made the law enforcement agents “very suspicious”. The car was then seized for further investigations by police, as they seek to establish “the real story” behind this tampering of the chassis number. “No arrest was made so far, however, the driver who is from the Kingdom of eSwatini was issued with a warning. Meanwhile, the investigation continues,” said Mohlala.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the police officers “for their continuous vigilance” at the border. “The members that are tasked to guard our borders are doing a good job of ensuring that there is no free ride of illegal or suspicious items. “Previously, there was a public outcry about stolen vehicles and other goods being smuggled via the borders into neighbouring countries more especially vehicles. The SAPS in conjunction with other stakeholders are working tirelessly so that this issue becomes a thing of the past,” she said.