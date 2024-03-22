Toyota Hilux hijacked: Police officer disarmed and robbed, driver repeatedly shot and kidnapped

Limpopo police at Ritavi launched a manhunt for assailants responsible for an incident involving the robbery of a police officer and the hijacking of a Toyota Hilux bakkie. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at Dan village on Wednesday evening.

“Two male victims, who were friends, were inside a parked white Toyota Hilux club cab when they were approached by three armed suspects wearing balaclavas. The suspects, armed with firearms, threatened the victims,” said Ledwaba. One of the victims seated in the Toyota Hilux bakkie, a 27-year-old police constable attached to Ritavi police station was “forcibly” disarmed of his service pistol and ammunition. The driver of a Toyota Hilux bakkie was shot multiple times, while his friend, a police constable was disarmed and robbed of his service firearm at Dan village in Limpopo. File Picture The assailants then fired multiple shots at the 38-year-old driver of the Toyota Hilux, before seizing the vehicle and fleeing the scene with the motorist still inside.

“Upon being alerted to the incident, the police promptly responded to the scene, tracking down the suspects and recovering the vehicle, with the victim on board, along the main road from Letaba Cross to Mokgolobotho village,” said Ledwaba. “Emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the injured victim was swiftly transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious gunshot wounds. Fortunately, the police officer did not sustain any injuries during the shooting.” An intensive investigation is ongoing as police in Limpopo seek to apprehend the assailants on charges including robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, and kidnapping.