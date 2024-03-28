Toyota Hilux stolen in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal recovered in Limpopo

Police at Roedtan, in the Waterberg district of Limpopo, arrested a 48-year-old man who was found in possession of a motor vehicle which was reported stolen from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. “On Wednesday, at about 9am, members of SA Police Service (SAPS) Roedtan received intelligence regarding a suspect driving a stolen white Toyota Hilux GD6 with Gauteng registration, coming from Marble Hall,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Acting swiftly on the information, police officers initiated an operation at the Roedtan shopping centre, resulting in the arrest of the man driving the Toyota Hilux bakkie. He was travelling alone, and the popular bakkie was also confiscated. Police in Limpopo have recovered a Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie which was stolen in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAPS “Preliminary information revealed that the vehicle was stolen this week,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers involved in the operation “for swift arrest and recovery of the stolen motor vehicle”. The arrested suspect will appear before Mookgopong Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle. Police in Limpopo have recovered a Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie which was stolen in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAPS On Thursday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo have also recovered a Toyota Fortuner, valued at almost R1 million, which was reported stolen in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.