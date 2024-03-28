Malawian nationals in court as Limpopo cops intercept stolen Toyota Fortuner worth almost R1 million

Police in Limpopo have recovered a Toyota Fortuner, valued at almost R1 million, which was reported stolen in Bedfordview, Johannesburg. Two Malawian nationals are on Thursday scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, after they were arrested following a high-speed chase with police in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the popular sport utility vehicle (SUV) was stolen in Johannesburg on Sunday. “Information was received about a possible stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 valued at R900,000, which was from Gauteng and was going to be smuggled to Malawi through the Beitbridge border post,” said Ledwaba. Two Malawian nationals in their 30s are appearing in a Limpopo court after they were found in possession with a stolen Toyota Fortuner. Picture: SAPS The law enforcement operational team followed up on the intelligence, and the SUV was spotted on R519 Bergnek Road.

“An attempt to stop the said vehicle failed, and a high-speed chase ensued until the motor vehicle was intercepted near Lunds farms in the Westernburg policing area,” said Ledwaba. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the motor vehicle was reported stolen at Bedfordview, Gauteng province, on Sunday, March 24.” Ledwaba said two Malawian nationals, men in their 30s, were arrested and charged for possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle and contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act.

Two Malawian nationals in their 30s are appearing in a Limpopo court after they were found in possession with a stolen Toyota Fortuner. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the anti-smuggling team in the gateway province for their commitment and diligence through the ongoing intensive anti-smuggling operation which has resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen cars. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Earlier this month, a South African man was intercepted and arrested by police in Limpopo while driving a hijacked Toyota RAV4 on the R81 Road, towards the border with neighbouring Zimbabwe. Earlier this month, police in Limpopo intercepted a Toyota RAV4 vehicle which was stolen in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Police said the 44-year-old man intended to smuggle the Toyota SUV out of South Africa, through the Beitbridge border post.

In another incident this month, police in Limpopo arrested a 39-year-old man, after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. A 39-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a stolen Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. Picture: SAPS The popular bakkie was reported stolen in Gauteng, and was recovered in Limpopo, while it was heading towards the border. “A 39-year-old male suspect was apprehended after a high-speed chase along the N1 bypass behind Peter Mokaba (Stadium), culminating in the suspect being cornered near the R71 robots while driving a suspected stolen Ford Ranger Raptor, charcoal in colour,” Ledwaba said earlier this month.