Trio arrested for murder of Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala

Gauteng police have arrested three people for the murders of Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala and his bodyguard. The men were gunned down in front of learners at a community hall in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, at a school event in January.

South African Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the first suspect was arrested on Thursday enroute to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal. "Upon questioning him, further information was received about two other suspects who were hiding in KZN. The team travelled to KZN in pursuit of the suspects and managed to arrest two men who are linked to murder. “Of the three suspects arrested, two had warrants of arrests issued against them on the same case. The third suspect was arrested without a warrant of arrest in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act," she explained.

The men are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on April 22. Muridili added that a fourth suspect was arrested in March on a charge of firearm possession. It is believed the firearm was used in the commission of the murders of Joala and his bodyguard.

"Ayanda Ngwenya has been in custody and the matter is due back on May 16," police said. SAPS Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has commended all those involved in the arrests. “The dedication, thoroughness and bravery displayed by members of the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Murder and Robbery team, Provincial Crime Detection Tracking Team and Tactical Response Team (TRT) will restore our communities’ faith in SAPS. Community members, especially victims of crime should rest assured that our members will continue to stamp the authority of the State in bringing perpetrators to justice,” Mthombeni said.