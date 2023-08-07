Tumelo Madlala in tears as he tells court how Senzo Meyiwa was shot during a scuffle with an intruder

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala was reduced to tears as he testified about the events that transpired when the former Bafana Bafana star was gunned down in an alleged robbery in in 2014. Madlala was testifying on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

He explained the circumstances linked to Meyiwa's fatal shooting at his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus. Madlala started getting emotional after he had to explain how he found Meyiwa lying on the floor after he was shot in his chest. He said after the intruders came into the house, they all got up and tried to fight the two intruders.

This was after Longwe Twala, who was also in the house, pushed the gunman and ran out. After Twala ran out, the people who remained in the house tried to fight with the intruders. Madlala said he punched one of the intruders in the face.

“Senzo was holding the taller one’s upper arm and had pressed him against the wall. I don’t even want to say the second suspect. He was holding this one, this one,” Madlala said pointing at accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Ntanzi to stand up. “Yes, this one, I even punched him on the face and after that a shot went off,’’ Madlala said.

After the shot went off, Madlala said he ran to the bedroom and only came out after the intruders had left. “When I got out of the bedroom I found Senzo lying on his side, between the couch and the TV stand as if he was hiding,” he said. Madlala then got emotional and Judge Mokgoatlheng asked for a short adjournment.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26, 2014 at the Khumalo homestead in an alleged botched robbery. The people who were in the house on the day Meyiwa was murdered, were Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder.