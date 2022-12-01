Two life terms for stepdad who repeatedly raped 11-year-old Limpopo girl

Pretoria - The Naphuno Regional Court in Tzaneen has sentenced a 45-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim, to two life terms in jail after he was found guilty of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. “The court heard that the victim's mother received information that her child was raped twice by her husband. The first incident happened on 10 March, 2017 after the victim was called by her stepfather to his room while preparing to attend school,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The accused unexpectedly raped the minor child and gave her money to keep her silence.” Ledwaba said another incident occurred at Mhangweni village in the Maake policing area on 21 March, 2017 when the minor was called to her stepfather’s room. The man then raped her again. “Afterwards, the victim informed her neighbours who alerted her mother about the incident and it was then reported at the local police station.

“On 9 October 2017, the accused was arrested after a meticulous investigation in which the investigation officer ensured that the accused is kept in police custody until his sentencing (on Tuesday),” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentencing. “This sentence will send a clear message to perpetrators of gender-based violence that the police will be relentless when investigating such cases,” said Hadebe.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the Mankweng Regional Court to a stepfather who raped his stepdaughter, and severely assaulting the other child who was four, and the mother of the children. At the time, regional spokesperson for the NPA in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the 43-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the victims, was sentenced to nine life terms in jail. IOL