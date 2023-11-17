Independent Online
Two men from Gauteng questioned over break-in at SA Rugby Union in Cape Town

Police have taken in two men for questioning. Picture: screenshot

Published 16m ago

Share

Two men from Gauteng were taken in for questioning after a break-in at the South African Rugby Union offices in Cape Town, Western Cape police confirmed on Friday.

The burglary took place on Monday evening, October 13, however, police were only called to the scene the following morning.

Video footage of the break-in has been widely circulated across social media platforms.

In the footage, from different views, two men can be seen trying to gain entry into the offices from different entrance points after 8pm.

After footage timestamped after 9pm, two men can be seen in the offices, going through doors and cupboards.

However, South Africans can be rest assured the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup is safe.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said On Tuesday, Parow police responded to a call-out in Panorama where 68 laptops, South African Rugby paraphernalia, and high-end liquor was stolen during the break-in at the office complex.

“An investigation into a burglary at an office complex housing the South African Rugby Union and an auditing firm offices in Cape Town by the Western Cape Serious Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives is making headway with arrests imminent.

“As part of the elaborate investigation that extends beyond the borders of the Western Cape province, two suspects have been apprehended in Gauteng and are being questioned with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the act,” Potelwa said.

She said since the break-in, the SVC detectives have been hard at work pursuing several leads.

“With the progress that has been made thus far, a breakthrough is on the cards. Once charged, the pair will make a court appearance in Cape Town,” Potelwa added.

