Two men from Gauteng questioned over break-in at SA Rugby Union in Cape Town

Two men from Gauteng were taken in for questioning after a break-in at the South African Rugby Union offices in Cape Town, Western Cape police confirmed on Friday. The burglary took place on Monday evening, October 13, however, police were only called to the scene the following morning.

Video footage of the break-in has been widely circulated across social media platforms. In the footage, from different views, two men can be seen trying to gain entry into the offices from different entrance points after 8pm. Here is footage of the burglary. https://t.co/6aOLd4VwHx pic.twitter.com/XjDADMTcfL — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 14, 2023 After footage timestamped after 9pm, two men can be seen in the offices, going through doors and cupboards.

However, South Africans can be rest assured the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup is safe. The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said On Tuesday, Parow police responded to a call-out in Panorama where 68 laptops, South African Rugby paraphernalia, and high-end liquor was stolen during the break-in at the office complex. “An investigation into a burglary at an office complex housing the South African Rugby Union and an auditing firm offices in Cape Town by the Western Cape Serious Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives is making headway with arrests imminent.