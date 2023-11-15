Independent Online
WATCH: SARU House robbery caught on video, Rugby World Cup trophy safe

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team and President Cyril Ramaphosa after they won the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks in Paris

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team and President Cyril Ramaphosa after they won the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks in Paris. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP

Published 3h ago

CCVT footage has emerged of the two men who broke into SA Rugby’s headquarters in Plattekloof making their way through the office.

On Monday, two men broke into SARU House and stole a number of items.

The Rugby World Cup trophy, which the Springboks won when they beat the All Blacks in Paris towards the end of last month, was safely tucked away.

In a video shared on X — formerly known as Twitter — by Yusuf Abramjee, two robbers can be seen breaking into SA Rugby’s offices, and going through a number of desks and cabinets, even trying to steal an unidentified trophy on display.

According to the police, the two men made off with five signed Springbok jerseys, whisky, and eight laptops from SA Rugby’s office, while 60 laptops were taken from another company in the building. Two cases of business burglary has been registered after the incident.

The police appealed to anyone who had information on robbery to contact the investigating officer on 082 777 8499 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

