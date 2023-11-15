WATCH: SARU House robbery caught on video, Rugby World Cup trophy safe

CCVT footage has emerged of the two men who broke into SA Rugby’s headquarters in Plattekloof making their way through the office.

The Rugby World Cup trophy, which the Springboks won when they beat the All Blacks in Paris towards the end of last month, was safely tucked away.

In a video shared on X — formerly known as Twitter — by Yusuf Abramjee, two robbers can be seen breaking into SA Rugby’s offices, and going through a number of desks and cabinets, even trying to steal an unidentified trophy on display.

According to the police, the two men made off with five signed Springbok jerseys, whisky, and eight laptops from SA Rugby’s office, while 60 laptops were taken from another company in the building. Two cases of business burglary has been registered after the incident.