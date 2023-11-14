Rugby World Cup trophy tucked away safely despite break-in at SA Rugby's offices

The Webb Ellis trophy is safe after there was a break-in at SARU House, the offices of SA Rugby in Plattekloof in Cape Town on Monday evening. The replica of the Webb Ellis trophy, which the Springboks won in France when they beat New Zealand in the final of the Rugby World Cup, was safely tucked away in an office that was not broken into.

Thousands and thousands of South Africans greeted the Springboks as they showed off their trophy across the country during last week’s victory tour. At the end of the tour, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi placed the trophy in a cabinet at SARU House, where it will stay. According to an SA Rugby spokesperson who spoke to Afrikaans publication Netwerk24, robbers broke into SARU House through the ground floor and made off with a number of valuable items.

Parrow police confirmed that the crime had been committed and said they had registered two cases of business burglary after the incident. "On the mentioned date... two well-dressed males entered the business park and drove in a white Toyota Corolla to the offices of the business premises which is the last building in the business park,“ said a police spokesperson. “They then proceeded to force open a window on the ground floor and entered the building. At the first company, five signed Springbok jerseys, whisky, and eight laptops were taken. From the other company, 60 laptops were taken. Thereafter they left the building and drove away.”