Friday, November 3, 2023

#StrongerTogether: WATCH: Cape Town embraces victorious Springboks as 2023 parade dwarfs 2019 edition

Capetonians welcomed the world champion Springboks to the Mother City on day two of their trophy tour on Friday

Capetonians welcomed the world champion Springboks to the Mother City on day two of their trophy tour on Friday. Photo: Tracey Adams/IOL News

Published 2h ago

Siya Kolisi and his Springboks displayed their nation building abilities again on Friday as the Rugby World Cup winners embarked on day two of their trophy tour around the country.

After going around Pretoria and Johannesburg on Thursday, Friday was Cape Town’s turn to get a glimpse of the William Webb Ellis — for the second time in four years.

Capetonians of all walks of life came out in their numbers as the Springboks began their celebrations at Parliament, before heading to the City Hall to address the thousands who had gathered.

As IOL Sport reported earlier on Friday, SuperSport commentator Matt Pierce said during a live crossing that police confirmed there were comfortably over 100 000 people in the streets of the city trying to get a glimpse of the Springboks.

Loaded in two double decker buses, the world champions made their way around the CBD, before heading to Langa to conclude the Cape Town leg of their trophy tour.

One of the most memorable moments from Friday’s tour was Siya Dlamini from Volksrust in Mpumalanga meeting Eben Etzebeth.

Dlamini went viral after the Springboks’ quarter-final match against France for his reaction when Etzebeth scored. Dlamini was seen jumping in the air screaming “Elizabedi! Elizabedi! Elizabedi!”.

During Friday’s tour, Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe were joined live on Instagram by Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer, who cheered the team on during their titanic battle against the All Blacks in last Saturday’s final in Paris.

On Saturday, the team’s celebrations will move to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, before embarking on a trip to East London in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

