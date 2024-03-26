Two men remanded in custody for murder of ‘much-loved’ Soweto doctor Michael Isabelle

Two men, Gordon Matwetwe Muningi, 50, and Tebogo Thutlwa, 48, made their first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, following the murder of a “much-loved” Soweto medical doctor. Muningi and Thutlwa are accused of killing medical practitioner, Dr Michael Isabelle who was also called the “people’s doctor” in the Soweto community.

The doctor was murdered in Dobsonville, Soweto on February 27, in an incident which sent shockwaves in the community. “Doctor Michael Isabelle was shot at his practice in Dobsonville on February 26, when three men arrived pretending to be seeking medical attention for their friend,” said Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane. Dr Michael Isabelle was brutally murdered in Dobsonville, Soweto in his practice on February 27, in an incident which sent shockwaves in the community. Picture: X “Once inside the consultation room, they allegedly attacked Isabelle and a shoot-out ensued, where one of the assailants was shot and is said to have later died.”

The assailants fled the scene using a vehicle belonging to the doctor’s receptionist. The charred remains of the receptionist’s vehicle were later recovered in Alexandra. “The accused were arrested by the serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on March 21, and are charged with two counts of murder, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice,” she said.

The case was postponed to April 2, for further investigations. In another case, last month IOL reported that three suspects, Siyabonga Kekane, 20, Nkateko Tshidzumba, 25, and Bheki Ndlovu, 38, were remanded in custody when they appeared in court for the murder of Dr Nicholas Procter. The body of murdered anaesthesiologist, Dr Nicholas Procter was found in a flat in Mpumalanga on February 1. Picture: Mediclinic Nelspruit/Facebook The three suspects were traced by police and arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, on February 5 for the heinous crime which happened in Mpumalanga.