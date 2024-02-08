Men arrested for brutal murder of Dr Procter to return to court on Valentine’s Day

Three suspects, Siyabonga Kekane, 20, Nkateko Tshidzumba, 25, and Bheki Ndlovu, 38, have been remanded in custody when they appeared in court for the brutal murder of Dr Nicholas Procter. The three suspects were traced by police and arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday for the heinous crime which happened in Mpumalanga.

“Three suspects, Siyabonga Kekane, Nkateko Tshidzumba and Bheki Ndlovu made their first court appearance before Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, February 6,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. “The trio were all charged with murder. They were all remanded in custody for formal bail application scheduled for Wednesday, February 14.” The body of murdered anaesthesiologist, Dr Nicholas Procter was found in a flat in Mpumalanga on February 1. Picture: Mediclinic Nelspruit/Facebook On Tuesday, IOL reported that police in Mbombela had made a major breakthrough in the murder of Dr Procter – an anaesthetist.

At the time, Mdhluli said the 40-year-old medical doctor had been reported missing on February 1, and his body was found in an apartment at Green Valley in Mbombela. He said at team of investigators was assembled to crack the case, leading to the arrest of the three suspects in Protea Glen. “The investigators did not disappoint, as they worked around the clock, then finally cracked the case by apprehending the three suspects at Protea Glen, in the Gauteng province. The trio was cornered on Monday,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the breakthrough. She saluted the team of investigators for displaying professionalism in their investigation and also brought some relief to the slain doctor’s family. “The team members had spent sleepless nights with the hope to capture the suspects so that the family of the murdered doctor may find closure, as well as some kind of justice for the slain victim,” said Manamela.

On its Facebook page, the Mediclinic Nelspruit wrote a sombre farewell message, paying tribute to the slain doctor. “He was well respected and loved by his colleagues and staff alike for his courteous and gentle demeanour,” the hospital stated. “As a dedicated colleague, Dr Procter was recently nominated for the new SA Council of Anaesthesiologists and surely would have been elected, as he is well-known nationally for his dedication to anaesthetics. He certainly leaves a legacy through his no-nonsense attitude and dedication to medicine.”