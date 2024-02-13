Two relatives among five accused of prominent East London attorney’s shooting

Five men charged with the attempted murder of prominent East London attorney Percival Camagu Maseti made their first appearance in court on Monday. Two of the accused are believed to be related to the victim.

Maseti was shot multiple times on Friday morning as he was about to enter his offices. The incident took place just before 10am in Vincent. At the time of the shooting provincial police said two suspects approached Maseti as he was about to enter his office and fired several shots towards him. They fled in a silver Mercedes Benz.

Maseti sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for further care. An hour after the shooting, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said police recovered the getaway vehicle in Amalinda. The first suspect, was arrested shortly after at a beachfront complex.

The rest of suspects, believed to be from Durban, were nabbed shortly thereafter. Two suspects were arrested at a house in Westville, while the other two were arrested on a Durban bound bus. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the following accused: Fikile Mtshemla, 40, from Quigney, East London; Saying Mjaji, 41, from Durban, Bongani Dhezi, 35, Sinovuyo Maseti, 33, and Sive Maseti,30, all from Westville, Durban, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.