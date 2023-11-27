Two sisters, aged 18 and 27, raped by a man who threatened them in their bedroom

Tzaneen police launched a manhunt for an unknown man after two sisters were raped at GaThako village in the Mopani District, Limpopo police said on Monday. The rape incidents happened at the two women’s home on Saturday, spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

“According to the information, on Saturday, November 25 at about 3.10am, the two female victims aged 18 and 27 were raped by an unknown suspect in their bedroom while asleep,” said Mashaba. “It is alleged that the suspect intruded into the house and threatened to stab the victims with a knife and forced himself to the first victim by raping her and followed the second victim, then he fled the scene on foot.” Police in Limpopo are looking for an unknown man who allegedly raped two sisters at their home. File Picture Mashaba said the Tzaneen-based family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was investigating two cases of rape of the two siblings.

The police appealed to anyone with information that can assist the police to arrest the rape suspect to contact the SA Police Service Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111, or report to the nearest police station or the information can also be shared anonymously on My SAPS App. Last month, IOL reported that police in Lephalale, Limpopo, arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old girlfriend during a heated argument. “On October 14, at around 6pm, the suspect went to his girlfriend's residence at Mahlakung informal settlement. They allegedly had an argument,” Mashaba said at the time.