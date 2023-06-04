Pretoria – The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has arrested four people after allegedly finding them in possession of diamonds worth more than R3 million. Spokesperson for the TMPD, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said of the four, two are Namibian nationals.

“The Tshwane Metro Police’s K9 unit members conducted a crime intelligence driven operation with other law enforcement agencies on (Saturday) 03 June. “During the operation, they followed up on information about diamonds that were going to be delivered at a mall in Mayville, Pretoria,” said Mahamba. Four people have been arrested in Pretoria for alleged possession diamonds worth almost R4 million. Photo: TMPD “The team rushed to the said location and tactically waited for the suspects to arrive. A white Honda vehicle arrived with four suspects.

“The four suspects were immediately apprehended. They were found in possession of 36 diamonds. “The diamonds have an estimated street value of R3.7m,” said Mahamba. Four people have been arrested in Pretoria for alleged possession diamonds worth almost R4 million. Photo: TMPD He said the four were three men and one woman.

“All four suspects, three males and one female aged between 49 and 62, of which two are Namibian foreign nationals, were arrested for dealing in illegal diamonds and money laundering. They will appear in court soon,” said Mahamba. “Well done to all teams involved in this tremendous achievement. The Tshwane Metro Police Department will continue to fight crime in the City of Tshwane.” Earlier this week, TMPD members arrested two people in Hammanskraal for allegedly dealing in drugs.