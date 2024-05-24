Two suspects in court for offering worker R5,000 bribe to steal R60,000 kidney dialysis medication

Two suspects who allegedly offered a worker a R5,000 bribe to allow them to steal kidney dialysis medication worth R60,000, appeared in the Secunda District Court on Friday. Thabiso Mokwana, 35, and Suraya Norinisha Mayet, 44, were arrested on Wednesday.

Hawks provincial spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, said Mokwana and Mayet allegedly approached an employee at Braun Dialysis centre and asked for assistance in stealing dialysis medication. Thabiso Mokwana and Suraya Norinisha Mayet were allegedly found with dialysis medication loaded in their car. Picture: Supplied by Hawks Tshabalala said the suspects have been charged with theft, corruption, and conspiracy to commit corruption. “They were both released on R3,000 bail each with conditions given by the magistrate,” added Tshabalala.

Their case was postponed to July 30, 2024 for further investigation. On Thursday, Tshabalala said after the employee was enticed with the R5,000, he approached Hawks with the information. “Information was received by the Hawks Secunda based Serious Organised Crime Investigation regarding suspects planning to steal dialysis equipment in Trichardt,’’ said Tshabalala at the time.

She said the suspects allegedly came to the dialysis centre on Wednesday to collect the equipment. “The transaction was finalised and the equipment valued at R60,000 was loaded in a red VW Polo.The suspects were immediately intercepted and were found in possession of medical dialysis equipment,” she added. Last week, IOL reported that a Pakistani national was arrested in Midrand for allegedly trying to bribe police during a take-down operation relating to counterfeit goods.

Gauteng police said The National Counterfeit Goods Unit led an integrated take-down operation in Midrand, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth over R3 million. “During the operation, a Pakistani national attempted to bribe the officials and was subsequently arrested,’’ said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk at the time. [email protected]