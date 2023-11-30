Two suspects linked to Sergeant Riyadh Adam’s murder reportedly shot dead in KwaMashu

Two suspects, linked to the murder of KwaZulu-Natal police officer Sergeant Riyadh Adams, have been killed following a shootout in KwaMashu in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a report. Adams had been responding to reports of two jewellery heists in Pavilion on Sunday, November 19, when he was shot by fleeing suspects. He was rushed to hospital and succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

A week after the heists and murder, police reportedly tracked down a suspect who later led them to a house in KwaMashu. On Thursday, eNCA reported that police got the suspect to point out the whereabouts of his accomplices and were led to a property in C-Section in KwaMashu. When police arrived at the house, in the early hours of Thursday morning, a shootout ensued.

A police officer was shot but the bullet hit his bulletproof vest and he was unharmed, eNCA reported. Meanwhile, eNCA reported the first suspect traced by police was fatally wounded by a suspect who was hiding inside the KwaMashu home. The shooter was reportedly killed by police.