Durban — Police officer Riyadh Adams, who was shot dead by robbers last Sunday afternoon, has been described as a hero. Those who knew and interacted with Adams, a member of the Cato Manor Task Team, said he was a committed policeman and was passionate about fighting crime.

Preggy Govender, chairperson of the Bonela Community Policing Forum (CPF) and deputy chairperson of the Cato Manor CPF, said Adams’s death was a shock. “I have known him for 20 years. Throughout his time in the force, he displayed great passion, bravery and he was anti-corrupt. You could call him any day and he would make himself available. “His death really hurts. My heart bleeds for him, and our lives have been changed forever,” said Govender.

Adams, a father of two, was laid to rest at his home in Mayville on Monday. Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for his killers – the same criminals who robbed a jewellery store at the Pavilion Shopping Centre last Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Westville were searching for a group of suspects in connection with two cases of business robbery and the killing of a police officer.

“Information at the police’s disposal indicates that a suspect, who posed as a customer, entered the jewellery store and in no time at least four other suspects followed him. “The suspects then overpowered the staff and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of jewellery. “Simultaneously, another group of suspects stormed into another jewellery store and also robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of gold jewellery,” he said.

Netshiunda said that while making their getaway, the suspects came across a police vehicle and started firing shots at it. It was further established that the suspects had robbed two security guards of their firearms. “The suspects fled from the scene in two getaway vehicles, a bakkie and a silver Toyota Etios,” he said. Netshiunda called on anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police.

The matter has since been taken over by the Hawks. The Pavilion general manager Vicky Deppe said they had taken comprehensive measures to prevent further armed robberies at the mall. This includes continuous monitoring of their CCTV surveillance system, increased frequency and visibility of security patrols throughout the centre, strict control measures at entry and exit points, the installation of spikes at parking exits, the deployment of armed response vehicles and the bolstering of security personnel.