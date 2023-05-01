Two suspects who allegedly sold drugs outside university, bust with heroin worth R50 000

Pretoria – Limpopo police arrested two suspects after receiving a tip-off that the men were allegedly dealing in drugs outside the University of Limpopo in Mankweng. Provincial spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said after receiving the tip-off, officers followed up on the information until they spotted the suspects travelling in a Toyota Yaris and followed them from Polokwane to Mamadimo Park location.

“The suspects were stopped and searched before making a delivery to one of their clients and police discovered 26 balls of heroin concealed inside the motor vehicle with an estimated street value of R50 000. “The duo were immediately apprehended for dealing in drugs that were intended to be sold to the youth and students of the University of Limpopo,’’ Ledwaba said. Ledwaba added that police also seized that car they were driving in, which they believe was used to make deliveries.

A 39-year-old man who believed to be a mastermind and his accomplice, 37, will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Meanwhile, acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers praised police for their sterling work in the eradicating drugs. Scheepers further reassured the community that the fight against the drugs and other related crimes would continue in the province.

In a similar incident, two suspects, aged 45 and 75, were arrested after they were found in possession of drugs with a street value of R1.6 million in Durban North in April. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine, pink crystals, six firearms and firearm parts as well a large sum of money. Netshiunda said the suspects were also found in possession of six passports of different nationalities.