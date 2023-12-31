Two women allegedly kidnap four-month-old baby in Mpumalanga after promising mom food parcels

A four-month-old baby girl has been kidnapped allegedly by two women who impersonated caregivers in Kriel, Mpumalanga. According to police, Lalicia Magumbu was taken on December 28 from her mom’s home in Thubelihle Township, near Kriel outside Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga.

“According to information, the women approached Lalicia Magumbu's mother at her home in Thubelihle outside Kriel and promised to donate food for the baby. “The two are said to have indicated that before they could donate, they needed to take the child to the clinic for immunisation,’’ said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The two bogus caregivers never returned with the baby.

After realising that there was something wrong, the distraught mom reported the matter to the police. “According to the family, the baby was wearing a pink babygrow,” said Mohlala. Anyone with information about the bogus caregivers should call the police in Kriel at 082 798 0723 or 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, in response to a harrowing incident of alleged rape and kidnapping in Tshidzini village, Limpopo police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, issued a directive to prioritise the safety of women, children, and vulnerable groups, including the elderly. The alleged rape and kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl is believed to have happened on Christmas Day until December 27. The victim's disappearance was reported to the police and on December 27, at around 7pm, the mother was notified that her daughter had been found by a passer-by in an abandoned room in the village, police said.