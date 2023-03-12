Police search for 2-month-old baby kidnapped from his home in Chatsworth during a robbery

Durban - Chatsworth police have appealed for information regarding the kidnapping of a 2o-month-old baby boy from his home in the Welbedacht West area of Chatsworth in Durban on Saturday. On Sunday night, in a post on the SAPS Facebook page, Chatsworth police appealed to community members to assist in the search of the 2-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped from his home on March 11, 2023.

“Armed suspects entered a home and robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled the scene,” said police. Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Mthembu on 082 567 4188, or alternatively call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted via the My SAPS app. Meanwhile last week, KwaZulu-Natal police said that Esikhaleni Police, near Richards Bay in northern KZN, are appealing to members of the community regarding a missing man.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said 45-year-old Zacharia Alexander Tembe has dreadlocks. Zacharia Alexander Tembe, 45, went missing while travelling back to his home in Jozini after visiting his brother in Esikhaleni, near Richards Bay in northern KZN. Picture: SAPS.