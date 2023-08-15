UK man arrested for allegedly stealing dummies from babies' mouths

Josh Guilder is accused of approaching children between February 10 and August 7 in the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Woodcroft, Parsloe Road, and Cooks Spinney areas and allegedly approaching people with babies and taking their dummies.

"Officers from our Criminal Investigation Department were carrying out enquiries in Harlow on Monday and arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a person, robbery and using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress. He remains in custody," Essex police said in a statement.

Guilder has been charged with five counts of theft, three counts of common assault, and a public order offence.

"We know these incidents rightly caused concern amongst the community in Harlow. We acted quickly and decisively in investigating these matters, and I would like to thank the multitude of people who shared our appeals and came forward with information to assist us with our enquiries," police added.