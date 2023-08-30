Vanderbijlpark man arrested for allegedly killing a man he bought cattle from when it was time to pay

A Vanderbijlpark man who allegedly killed a man he purchased cattle from made his first appearance in court. Fredrick Pieter Jacobus Botha, 42, is charged with the murder of Christiaan Van Tonder on November 29, 2021.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said van Tonder sold 31 cattle to Botha, which were valued at around R239,000.00. "It is alleged that after the cattle were handed over to Botha, he allegedly asked van Tonder to drive with him to finalise the payment," said NPA provincial spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. She said it is alleged that they travelled in van Tonder’s car to a remote area near Theoville plots, Barrage.

"When they arrived at the place, it is alleged that the accused shot and killed the deceased in his bakkie. "This was discovered and reported to the police the same day by the neighbourhood watch of Barrage after they found the bakkie of the deceased with his body inside." After investigations by the police, Botha was arrested on August 29, 2023.