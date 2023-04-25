Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele said just over 18 000 people were prosecuted for cattle theft across the country in the last five years. Cele said measures were being implemented by the government to ensure the safety and protection of individuals who reported cattle theft.

“Information regarding stock theft is kept confidential as is the case with information that is provided in respect of any other crime. “The witness protection programme is in place and is utilised, if necessary, for the individuals who provide information regarding crime,” he said. Cele was responding to written parliamentary questions that were posed by DA MP Christiaan Kruger.

The minister said there were a total of 18 817 people who were prosecuted for cattle theft between 2018/19 and 2022/23. KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of affected people at 4 814, followed by Eastern Cape with 2 798, North West 2 794, Northern Cape 1 949, Western Cape 1 528, Free State 1494, Mpumalanga 1 414, Limpopo 1 376 and Gauteng 650. Cele said 30 police stations were identified as hot spots for stock theft.

In the Western Cape, the hot spots are Beaufort West, Murraysburg and Leeu Gamka. The hot spots in KwaZulu-Natal are Utrecht, Taylors Halt, Ladysmith, Ezakheni, Bergville and Elandslaagte. Gauteng’s hot spots are Bronkhorstpruit and Temba.

Cele said there were stock theft units that were deployed to the hot spots in the country. He said the units conduct animal identification operations which involve the charging of owners who fail to mark their stock. They also conduct cross-border operations with policing agencies of neighbouring countries as well as daily visits to meat disposal points such as butcheries, pounds and livestock auctions.

Cele said the police strategies were in place to conduct awareness campaigns, focusing on safeguarding of animals, relevant legislation on the marking of animals and hints to prevent stock theft. “Livestock owners are informed of the consequences of withdrawing cases, the timeous reporting of cases and emphasis on the regular counting of livestock. “The reported incidence of stock theft decreased by 7.78% during 2020-21 and by 5.8% during 2021-22,” Cele said.