Five Zimbabwean nationals, aged between 24 and 42, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court, after they were arrested on charges of kidnapping, North West police said. Information received by police shows that the arrested people initially responded to an advert they saw on social media site Facebook.

The advert was about maize meal being sold in Klerksdorp earlier this month. “They then made arrangements on Tuesday, May 7, and ultimately drove from Pretoria to come and buy the product,” said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. On arrival in Klerksdorp, Funani said the Zimbabwean nationals were taken to Jouberton, where the maize meal was supposed to be collected.

“While the victims were waiting inside the house, people who pretended to be police officials entered and robbed them of their money. The suspects who did not harm the victims, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Funani. Five Zimbabwean nationals were arrested in North West after they responded to a Facebook advert and they were robbed of their money, before they kidnapped one of the alleged scammers. File Picture A case of common robbery was opened at Jouberton police station. In the aftermath of the robbery, the victims devised a way of trapping the scammers.

On May 9, a woman was used by the robbed Zimbabweans to lure the scammers. The woman acted as a potential client, and made arrangements with the scammers to meet at a garage in Klerksdorp. Police reports indicate that the group of robbed people spotted the alleged scammer, then grabbed and put him inside their vehicle. They then and drove off towards the direction of Lichtenburg. Along the way, the vehicle was stopped by police near Lichtenburg and the kidnapped man alerted police that he had been abducted.

The Zimbabwean nationals were then arrested while the 40-year-old kidnapped man was handed over to the Jouberton police on charges of common robbery. “Tsietsi Ncipha appeared before Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on May 10 2024 and was granted bail of R2,000. The five kidnapping suspects were taken to Klerksdorp and made first appearance before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on May 14, 2024, for kidnapping,” said Funani. The Zimbabwean nationals — Xolani Ncube, Milton Nyoni, Mandla Ntshongolo, Joel Moyo and Kalvin Tshuma are expected to return to the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday for bail application.