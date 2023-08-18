Wanted murder suspect and accomplices killed during shootout with cops

A 29-year-old suspect who was wanted by police in KwaZulu-Natal relating to a murder case was killed along with two other suspects in a shootout with police on Thursday evening, regional Saps spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed. Police were investigating the 29-year-old for his alleged involvement in a murder case that stemmed from an incident in July 2023 in the KwaNdengezi area, west of Durban.

After following up on information, police managed to track the suspect to a fuel station in the Marianhill area, around 10 kilometres away from KwaNdengezi. “When the police approached the identified vehicle, suspects fired shots at the police, provoking retaliation from the men of law," Netshiunda said. The other two suspects who were killed during the shootout were not part of the July 2023 murder investigation but started firing when the shootout began, prompting a response from law enforcement, Netshiunda explained.

"After the shootout, three suspects, aged 20, 29, and 31, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and no police officer was injured," police said. Two firearms and ammunition were recovered at the scene. It was also reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was called to the scene for further investigation.

A case of attempted murder on police and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened. According to the latest police crime statistics released on Friday, there are around 68 murders per day in South Africa. These numbers measured the period from April to June 2023.