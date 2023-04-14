WATCH: Department of Home Affairs gives update on its role in Thabo Bester escape investigation

The Department of Home Affairs is hosting a media briefing to provide insight into its part in the Thabo Bester escape investigation. DoHA Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is expected to shed light on aspects relating to Bester and Dr Nandipha Magadumana's case, such as identification and travel documents.

Magadumana was found with two passports belonging to Dr Mmereka Ntshani, who is also known as Dr Pashy on social media. Ntshani has denied any involvement in Bester's escape plan. The Ntshani Foundation said it became affiliated with Magudumana when she was one of the guest speakers at a medical seminar Ntshani hosted in 2020. Ntshani has since issued a statement saying she is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Bester and Magadumana were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend and travelled back to South Africa to face charges. At this stage, Magadumana is facing charges of aiding and abetting an escaper, murder, violation of bodies and fraud. She has since appeared in court alongside co-accused, Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo. Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi adjourned the proceedings and remanded the case until next week Monday for Magudumana and Lipholo’s bail applications.

Meanwhile, Bester remains in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum Correctional facility in Salvokop in Pretoria. National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, said Bester was sent to the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum Correctional facility because of its safety. “This is so he doesn’t harm himself or others harm him. There are different sections in the facility. He is also under 24/7 surveillance and we have 24/7 contact with him. There are highly trained officers guarding him,” he said.