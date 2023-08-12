WATCH: Durban retail store looted in mass frenzy. Police on the hunt for looters

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for suspects who were caught on camera looting a clothing store in Durban CBD on Friday night. Speaking to IOL, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were called after a store was broken into and clothes including other valuables were looted.

“Police are putting together pieces of evidence to identify possible suspects, and as a result no one has been arrested as yet,’’ he said. Netshiunda said the motive of the looting is still unknown. “However, police believe that it was just pure criminality and those found to be responsible for the crime will be met with the wrath of law,” he added.

In similar incident in Cape Town, police confirmed two cases of theft have been opened for investigation after a food delivery truck was looted in Athlone.

In a video seen on social media, scores of mostly young people were seen fleeing with food items from the truck, which had been delivering stock to a supermarket on Thursday. Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests had been made and police investigations were continuing. He confirmed the looting incident took place on the corner of 6th Avenue and Dunster Road, Athlone, with a case of theft registered with the police.