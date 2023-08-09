City clinics and libraries remain closed after being attacked by looters

Clinics and libraries across the metro that became the target of looters amid the taxi strike will remain closed until further notice. Community services and health mayco member, Patricia van der Ross, said clinics and libraries had not been spared the violence amid the taxi strike.

“On Tuesday morning, many staff members made their way to their posts, despite of the volatility in a number of areas. “As the morning wore on, at least eight clinics were systematically forced to close their doors – in some instances by masked thugs who threatened and intimidated staff and clients. “Enforcement services had to be called in to assist with evacuating staff at the Blue Downs and Mfuleni clinics.

“Then, just after 6pm, looters broke into the Brown's Farm Library in Philippi and proceeded to steal computer equipment and appliances. “They returned an hour later, and broke doors and windows at the facility, which is now closed until further notice. “Given the ongoing volatility in the area, a full assessment of the damage has yet to be completed, but if this is indeed the worst case scenario, the library would have lost at least 15 computers,” said Van der Ross.

Van der Ross confirmed on Wednesday that a complaint with police had not been lodged yet, but SAPS were at the scene and walked through the facility. A senior librarian would make the case first on Thursday, she said. “We are also awaiting confirmation on the extent of damages to our Youth Clinic in Site C, Khayelitsha, with reports of the facility being vandalised overnight.

“These senseless acts of violence and intimidation have done nothing but hurt the affected communities. “Stolen and damaged infrastructure will take time to replace; the impact on human resources at our clinics and libraries as staff rightfully take time to deal with the trauma, will affect service delivery; and this in turn will directly affect our residents, and even some of the very people who have participated in these criminal acts disguised as protest action,” said Van der Ross. On Wednesday a number of clinics and libraries remained closed due to staff shortages or volatility in the areas where they are situated.